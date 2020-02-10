The bomb hoaxes have particularly targeted Moscow, where around 16 million live and work, with up to 1,000 threats per day. Photo: Bloomberg
Moscow mystery: up to 1000 bomb hoaxes a day in Russia’s capital
- Bomb hoaxes sent to organisations and companies to arrive through encrypted email, making them difficult to trace
- Authorities and Kremlin-controlled TV channels stay mostly clear of the topic
