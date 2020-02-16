A large hoarding shows the face of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fading into the flag of the Islamic State (IS) group in the coastal city of Benghazi in eastern Libya. Photo: AFP
Turkish president Erdogan accuses Russia of managing Libyan war ‘at highest level’
- Turkey and Russia are currently engaged in a war of words over Syria where the two countries support opposing sides
- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu criticised the ‘very dangerous’ meddling by some Gulf countries during the Munich Security Conference
Topic | Middle East
