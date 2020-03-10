The United States has had a substantial military presence in Afghanistan since it invaded the country and overthrew the Taliban government in Kabul in 2001. File photo: Reuters
US begins troop withdrawal amid political chaos in Afghanistan
- The US goal is to bring the numbers down to 8,600, from somewhere north of 12,000 troops, over 135 days
- Tensions mount as rival leaders Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah are both sworn in as president at competing ceremonies
Topic | Afghanistan
