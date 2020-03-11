Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the State Duma in Moscow on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Vladimir Putin approves changes allowing him to stay in power until 2036
- Stability a priority when country is experiencing ‘shocks and difficulties’, president says, adding that Russia is still recovering from Soviet Union’s collapse
- Putin is required by constitution to step down in 2024, but proposed overhaul could see him in office until age of 83
