Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the State Duma in Moscow on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Vladimir Putin approves changes allowing him to stay in power until 2036

  • Stability a priority when country is experiencing ‘shocks and difficulties’, president says, adding that Russia is still recovering from Soviet Union’s collapse
  • Putin is required by constitution to step down in 2024, but proposed overhaul could see him in office until age of 83
Topic |   Vladimir Putin
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:55am, 11 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the State Duma in Moscow on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Vladimir Putin