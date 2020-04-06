A Geiger counter measures a radiation level at a site of fire burning in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, outside the village of Rahivka, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine firefighters battle fire near Chernobyl, with radiation 16 times higher than normal
- The 1986 reactor meltdown and explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is considered the worst nuclear disaster in history
- A man has been arrested for allegedly starting the fire in the Chernobyl exclusion zone
Topic | Ukraine
