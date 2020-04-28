A worker covers the statue of Soviet general Ivan Konev after it was removed from its platform in Prague. Photo: Reuters
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Prague mayor under protection after reports of Russian plot to poison him over statue controversy

  • Local media reports said Russian agent had entered Czech city with ricin, a biological weapon
  • Zdenek Hrib clashed with Moscow because he oversaw removal of Soviet war hero’s statue, which Russian diplomats called an ‘unfriendly’ act of ‘vandalism’
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:12am, 28 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker covers the statue of Soviet general Ivan Konev after it was removed from its platform in Prague. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE