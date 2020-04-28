A worker covers the statue of Soviet general Ivan Konev after it was removed from its platform in Prague. Photo: Reuters
Prague mayor under protection after reports of Russian plot to poison him over statue controversy
- Local media reports said Russian agent had entered Czech city with ricin, a biological weapon
- Zdenek Hrib clashed with Moscow because he oversaw removal of Soviet war hero’s statue, which Russian diplomats called an ‘unfriendly’ act of ‘vandalism’
Topic | Russia
