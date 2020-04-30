The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Wyoming approaches Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, in January 2008. Photo: US Navy via AP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia warns US against using low-yield nuclear weapons, threatening all-out retaliation

  • US State Department had argued that deploying such warheads in submarines would help counter new threats from China and Russia
  • Moscow says any attack involving submarine-launched missiles will be perceived as nuclear aggression
Topic |   War and conflict
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:00am, 30 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Wyoming approaches Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, in January 2008. Photo: US Navy via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE