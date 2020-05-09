Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus scuppers Vladimir Putin’s grand plans, but can he bounce back?
- The timing of the pandemic, hitting just as the Russian leader was unveiling major constitutional reforms, is seen as ‘a powerful blow to his plans’
- Putin has weathered many crises over 20 years in power but observers say if the Kremlin cannot address economic problems, ‘there will be protests’
