A woman walks past Christ the Saviour cathedral in central Moscow. Photo: AFP
Why is Russia’s coronavirus death rate so low?
- Even as its infections have accelerated, Russia remains the only one of the 10 most-affected nations with a death rate below 1 per cent
- But data from four regions suggest deaths may be far higher when cases are counted in which virus patients died of other conditions such as liver failure
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
