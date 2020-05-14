A woman walks past Christ the Saviour cathedral in central Moscow. Photo: AFP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Why is Russia’s coronavirus death rate so low?

  • Even as its infections have accelerated, Russia remains the only one of the 10 most-affected nations with a death rate below 1 per cent
  • But data from four regions suggest deaths may be far higher when cases are counted in which virus patients died of other conditions such as liver failure
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:50pm, 14 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman walks past Christ the Saviour cathedral in central Moscow. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE