Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of espionage and arrested in Russia. Photo: AFP
Former US marine Paul Whelan faces 18 years in Russia’s ‘harsh regime colony’ for spying
- Whelan was detained in Moscow in December 2018 for allegedly receiving state secrets but insists he was framed
- Whelan, who was head of global security at a US auto parts supplier, said he was visiting Russia to attend a wedding
