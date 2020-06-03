Russian President Vladimir Putin listens during a teleconference meeting while at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on Tuesday. Photo: Sputnik/AFP
Russia’s Vladimir Putin endorses policy allowing nuclear retaliation against conventional attack
- Move appears to send warning signal to Washington and reflects Moscow’s concerns over development of prospective US weapons, including space-based ones
- Document offers detailed description of situations that could trigger use of nuclear arms, including attacks that ‘threaten very existence’ of Russia
