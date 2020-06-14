Gravediggers in protective suits carry the coffin of a Covid-19 victim in Kolpino, outside St Petersburg. The way Russia counts fatalities during the coronavirus pandemic could be one reason why its official death toll is far below many other countries. Photo: AP
Russia’s low coronavirus death toll raises questions about under-reporting
- The way Russia counts fatalities could be why its official Covid-19 death toll of 6,948 is far below many other countries, even as it has over 500,000 cases
- Russia lifted tight lockdowns ahead of a Red Square parade and a vote on constitutional amendments that could extend Vladimir Putin’s rule until 2036
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Gravediggers in protective suits carry the coffin of a Covid-19 victim in Kolpino, outside St Petersburg. The way Russia counts fatalities during the coronavirus pandemic could be one reason why its official death toll is far below many other countries. Photo: AP