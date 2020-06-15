US citizen Paul Whelan stands inside the defendant's cage before hearing the verdict of his espionage trial at the Moscow City Court on June 15. He was sentenced to 16 years in a high security prison with the possibility of serving time in a labour camp. Photo: EPA-EFE
American Paul Whelan sentenced to 16 years in Russia on spying charges
- A Moscow court convicted the former US Marine of espionage. He will be sent to a maximum-security prison colony
- The US embassy said the trial was unfair, while Whelan insisted on his innocence, saying he was set up
