Russian armoured fighting vehicles drive during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia’s Putin flexes military muscle with WWII parade ahead of vote on extending his rule

  • Coronavirus forced the Russian president to delay his annual May 9 Victory Day celebration on Moscow’s Red Square until June 24
  • Traditionally an opportunity to rouse the nation, it took place a week before a July 1 referendum which could allow Putin to rule until 2036
Topic |   Russia
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:06pm, 24 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian armoured fighting vehicles drive during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE