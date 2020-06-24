Russian armoured fighting vehicles drive during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Russia’s Putin flexes military muscle with WWII parade ahead of vote on extending his rule
- Coronavirus forced the Russian president to delay his annual May 9 Victory Day celebration on Moscow’s Red Square until June 24
- Traditionally an opportunity to rouse the nation, it took place a week before a July 1 referendum which could allow Putin to rule until 2036
Topic | Russia
