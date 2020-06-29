President Donald Trump said report that the Russian government paid bounties for American troops to be killed in Afghanistan wasn’t credible. File photo: AFP
Trump: report about secret Russian bounties on US troops in Afghanistan isn’t credible

  • Reports about whether Trump knew about bounties on US troops draws fresh attention to his relations with Russia
  • US lawmakers from both parties have pressed US president for answers
Associated Press
Updated: 3:36pm, 29 Jun, 2020

