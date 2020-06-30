The remains of two US soldiers killed in Afghanistan being transferred at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware in February this year. File photo: AFP
White House aware of Russian bounties on US troops in 2019, sources say

  • Pressure builds on Trump to explain how his administration responded to an apparent lethal threat against US forces
  • Former adviser John Bolton reportedly told colleagues that he briefed Trump on the matter in March 2019
Topic |   Afghanistan
Agencies

Updated: 3:06pm, 30 Jun, 2020

