Russians take part in a rally in Khabarovsk in support of arrested regional governor Sergei Furgal, who is accused of organising the murder of several entrepreneurs 15 years ago. Photo: Reuters
Thousands take part in anti-Kremlin protests in Russia’s far east
- Protests have been taking place in Khabarovsk, on the border with China, after the arrest of popular governor Sergei Furgal in a murder probe
- This comes after President Vladimir Putin this month oversaw a controversial vote that allows him to extend his hold on power until 2036
Topic | Russia
