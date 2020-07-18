Russians take part in a rally in Khabarovsk in support of arrested regional governor Sergei Furgal, who is accused of organising the murder of several entrepreneurs 15 years ago. Photo: ReutersRussians take part in a rally in Khabarovsk in support of arrested regional governor Sergei Furgal, who is accused of organising the murder of several entrepreneurs 15 years ago. Photo: Reuters
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Thousands take part in anti-Kremlin protests in Russia’s far east

  • Protests have been taking place in Khabarovsk, on the border with China, after the arrest of popular governor Sergei Furgal in a murder probe
  • This comes after President Vladimir Putin this month oversaw a controversial vote that allows him to extend his hold on power until 2036
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:26pm, 18 Jul, 2020

