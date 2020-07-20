A medical worker wearing protective equipment takes a swab from a woman at a medical facility in Moscow. Photo: AFP
Russian ambassador rejects UK claims that hackers tried to steal virus vaccine information
- Andrei Kelin told the BBC that there was ‘no sense’ in the allegations that were first made last week
- The alleged hacking group is believed to have ties to Russian intelligence
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A medical worker wearing protective equipment takes a swab from a woman at a medical facility in Moscow. Photo: AFP