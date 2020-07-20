A medical worker wearing protective equipment takes a swab from a woman at a medical facility in Moscow. Photo: AFPA medical worker wearing protective equipment takes a swab from a woman at a medical facility in Moscow. Photo: AFP
A medical worker wearing protective equipment takes a swab from a woman at a medical facility in Moscow. Photo: AFP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russian ambassador rejects UK claims that hackers tried to steal virus vaccine information

  • Andrei Kelin told the BBC that there was ‘no sense’ in the allegations that were first made last week
  • The alleged hacking group is believed to have ties to Russian intelligence
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:24am, 20 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A medical worker wearing protective equipment takes a swab from a woman at a medical facility in Moscow. Photo: AFPA medical worker wearing protective equipment takes a swab from a woman at a medical facility in Moscow. Photo: AFP
A medical worker wearing protective equipment takes a swab from a woman at a medical facility in Moscow. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE