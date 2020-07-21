Ukrainian law enforcement officers lie on the ground behind a vehicle near a passenger bus which was seized by an unidentified person in the city of Lutsk. Windows appear to have been broken by gunshots. Photo: Reuters
Man seizes bus in Ukraine, takes 20 passengers hostage
- Ukrainian police said the man, who is armed and carrying explosives, took control of a bus in the northwestern city of Lutsk
- Gunshots were heard from the scene and the bus appears to be damaged
Topic | Ukraine
