A suspected hostage-taker lies on the ground after being detained by law enforcement officers in Lutsk on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine bus hostage-taker surrenders after president agrees to promote ‘Earthlings’ show on Facebook
- Gunman releases passengers unharmed following leader Volodymyr Zelensky’s video message urging Ukrainians to watch animal rights documentary
- Local media says suspect is activist who helped protect stray dogs
Topic | Ukraine
A suspected hostage-taker lies on the ground after being detained by law enforcement officers in Lutsk on Tuesday. Photo: AFP