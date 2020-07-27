A Ukrainian soldier takes position on the front line in the Donetsk region in December 2019. Photo: AP
Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky discuss Ukraine solution as ceasefire begins
- More than 13,000 have been killed in fighting between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists since Moscow’s annexation of Crimean peninsula in 2014
- Ceasefire is considered important prerequisite for new Ukrainian crisis summit
Topic | Ukraine
A Ukrainian soldier takes position on the front line in the Donetsk region in December 2019. Photo: AP