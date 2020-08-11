The speed at which Russia is moving to roll out its vaccine highlights its determination to win the global race for an effective product. Photo: AP
Russia approves ‘world’s first’ coronavirus vaccine, Putin says
- Russia approves a vaccine before other countries, Putin hopes mass production will start soon
- Putin says vaccine ‘forms strong immunity’, says own daughter has been vaccinated
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
