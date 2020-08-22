Anatoly Kalinichenko, deputy chief doctor of the Omsk Ambulance Hospital, centre, and Boris Teplykh, head of the department of anaesthesiology and resuscitation of the Pirogov's medical centre, speak to the media at the intensive care unit where Alexei Navalny was hospitalised. Photo: AP Photo
Russian doctors agree to medical evacuation for Putin critic Alexei Navalny
- The 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner, who is in a coma, will be taken to a hospital in Germany
- Navalny’s aides say he was poisoned, apparently after drinking tea in the cafe of an airport, while Russian doctors said they did not find any traces of poison
