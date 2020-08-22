Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a rally in his support on Saturday. He has rejected the idea of holding another ballot and dismissed calls to resign. Photo: AP
Alexander Lukashenko orders Belarus army to defend borders as protests continue
- The strongman leader’s victory in the August 9 election sparked mass protests and calls for him to step down
- Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, in exile in Lithuania, said she sees herself as a symbol of change, but would not run for president again
Topic | Belarus
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a rally in his support on Saturday. He has rejected the idea of holding another ballot and dismissed calls to resign. Photo: AP