A convoy of vehicles carrying Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrives at Charite Mitte Hospital Complex in Berlin, where he will receive medical treatment. Photo: Reuters
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in ‘stable’ condition in Germany after being airlifted from Russia
- The Russian anti-corruption campaigner and critic of President Vladimir Putin went into a coma after a suspected poisoning
- He was flown to Berlin on Saturday and is being treated at Charite hospital
Topic | Russia
