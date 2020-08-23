A convoy of vehicles carrying Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrives at Charite Mitte Hospital Complex in Berlin, where he will receive medical treatment. Photo: Reuters
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in ‘stable’ condition in Germany after being airlifted from Russia

  • The Russian anti-corruption campaigner and critic of President Vladimir Putin went into a coma after a suspected poisoning
  • He was flown to Berlin on Saturday and is being treated at Charite hospital
Topic |   Russia
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:21am, 23 Aug, 2020

