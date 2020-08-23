Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was transferred to a German hospital for treatment after a suspected poisoning left him comatose. Photo: EPA
Russia’s Alexei Navalny ‘under intense police surveillance’ before falling ill of suspected poisoning

  • A Russian tabloid newspaper citing law enforcement sources said authorities had watched Navalny’s every move in the days before he fell ill
  • The long-time opponent of President Vladimir Putin and campaigner against corruption was flown to Germany on Saturday after a suspected poisoning
Reuters
Updated: 8:15pm, 23 Aug, 2020

