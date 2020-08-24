A man holds a poster with a portrait of Alexei Navalny reading “Navalny was poisoned, we know who is to blame, Alexei you must live” during a protest in Khabarovsk, Russia on Saturday. Photo: AP
Putin critic Alexei Navalny ‘will survive’ suspected poisoning, says activist
- However, he will be ‘incapacitated for months’, says Cinema for Peace Foundation founder Jaka Bizilj, whose group flew Navalny to Germany for treatment
- Results pending on lab tests as security forces investigate what caused Russian anti-corruption campaigner to fall gravely ill
Topic | Russia
A man holds a poster with a portrait of Alexei Navalny reading “Navalny was poisoned, we know who is to blame, Alexei you must live” during a protest in Khabarovsk, Russia on Saturday. Photo: AP