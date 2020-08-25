Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech in September 2019. Doctors say test results indicate he was poisoned. Photo: AFP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned, German tests show

  • The Vladimir Putin critic fell ill and collapsed on a plane in Russia last week, and was airlifted to Berlin over the weekend
  • German doctors said tests indicate poisoning by cholinesterase inhibitors and the outcome remains uncertain
Topic |   Russia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:04am, 25 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech in September 2019. Doctors say test results indicate he was poisoned. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE