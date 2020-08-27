A man wearing a face mask walks in Moscow on Wednesday. Russia has registered the fourth highest Covid-19 caseload in the world. Photo: AFP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Surrogate babies stranded in Russia as coronavirus rules keep Chinese parents out

  • St Petersburg official says she has approached regional governor to help resolve problem in coordination with Chinese consul general
  • Russia closed borders in March to slow pandemic’s spread
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:57am, 27 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man wearing a face mask walks in Moscow on Wednesday. Russia has registered the fourth highest Covid-19 caseload in the world. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE