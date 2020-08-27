A man wearing a face mask walks in Moscow on Wednesday. Russia has registered the fourth highest Covid-19 caseload in the world. Photo: AFP
Surrogate babies stranded in Russia as coronavirus rules keep Chinese parents out
- St Petersburg official says she has approached regional governor to help resolve problem in coordination with Chinese consul general
- Russia closed borders in March to slow pandemic’s spread
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A man wearing a face mask walks in Moscow on Wednesday. Russia has registered the fourth highest Covid-19 caseload in the world. Photo: AFP