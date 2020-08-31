Fawzia Koofi: ‘The Taliban have to understand that they are facing a new Afghanistan with which they have to learn to live’. Photo: AFP
Afghan woman who survived two assassination attempts to face Taliban in peace talks
- Fawzia Koofi is one of a few women who held unofficial talks with the Taliban in 2019
- The most recent attempt on her life was just two weeks ago near the Afghan capital Kabul
Topic | Afghanistan
Fawzia Koofi: ‘The Taliban have to understand that they are facing a new Afghanistan with which they have to learn to live’. Photo: AFP