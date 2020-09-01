Russian servicemen wearing face masks in Moscow. The total number of coronavirus cases in Russia passed the 1 million mark on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Russia’s coronavirus tally passes 1 million, world’s fourth highest
- Russia has fourth largest caseload in the world after the US, Brazil and India
- Lockdown restrictions have been lifted in the majority of Russia’s regions
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Russian servicemen wearing face masks in Moscow. The total number of coronavirus cases in Russia passed the 1 million mark on Tuesday. Photo: AFP