Tsar Bomba: Russia releases secret footage of the world’s biggest nuclear blast

  • Russia has declassified footage of the moments leading up to the Tsar Bomba blast in the Arctic Ocean on October 30, 1961
  • Blast was nearly 1,500 times more powerful than the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombs combined

Updated: 4:26pm, 2 Sep, 2020

A cloud of smoke and dust rises in the sky after the Tsar Bomba was detonated in October 1961. Photo: Ministry of Medium Machine Building of USSR/Rosatom
