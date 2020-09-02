A cloud of smoke and dust rises in the sky after the Tsar Bomba was detonated in October 1961. Photo: Ministry of Medium Machine Building of USSR/Rosatom
Tsar Bomba: Russia releases secret footage of the world’s biggest nuclear blast
- Russia has declassified footage of the moments leading up to the Tsar Bomba blast in the Arctic Ocean on October 30, 1961
- Blast was nearly 1,500 times more powerful than the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombs combined
