Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny, centre, pictured in February. Photo: EPA
Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok used on Russia’s Alexei Navalny, Germany says
- Navalny is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics. He fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on August 20
- Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent, was also used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain in 2018
Topic | Russia
Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny, centre, pictured in February. Photo: EPA