Little was known of the Novichok family of toxins until 2018, when they were used in the English city of Salisbury in the attempt to kill a Russian ex-spy. File photo: AFP
Explainer |
The dark history of Novichok, deadly Soviet-designed poison
- The Novichok family of toxins was developed by the Soviet government towards the end of the Cold War
- They affect the central nervous system and can lead to breathing difficulties, paralysis and death
Topic | Explainers
Little was known of the Novichok family of toxins until 2018, when they were used in the English city of Salisbury in the attempt to kill a Russian ex-spy. File photo: AFP