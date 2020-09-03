Little was known of the Novichok family of toxins until 2018, when they were used in the English city of Salisbury in the attempt to kill a Russian ex-spy. File photo: AFPLittle was known of the Novichok family of toxins until 2018, when they were used in the English city of Salisbury in the attempt to kill a Russian ex-spy. File photo: AFP
The dark history of Novichok, deadly Soviet-designed poison

  • The Novichok family of toxins was developed by the Soviet government towards the end of the Cold War
  • They affect the central nervous system and can lead to breathing difficulties, paralysis and death

Updated: 2:58pm, 3 Sep, 2020

Little was known of the Novichok family of toxins until 2018, when they were used in the English city of Salisbury in the attempt to kill a Russian ex-spy. File photo: AFPLittle was known of the Novichok family of toxins until 2018, when they were used in the English city of Salisbury in the attempt to kill a Russian ex-spy. File photo: AFP
