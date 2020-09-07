Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at the Oval Office on Friday for the signing of an agreement to open economic relations with Kosovo. Photo: AFP
Russia and Serbia in ‘Basic Instinct’ row over US-brokered deal
- Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman compares Serbian president to actress Sharon Stone in explicit scene from movie
- Belgrade, Moscow’s closest ally in the Balkans, drew Russia’s ire with pact signed at White House to improve relations with Kosovo
Topic | Russia
