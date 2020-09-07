Alexei Navalny during a march in memory of murdered Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov in downtown Moscow. Photo: AFP
Russia dismisses ‘absurd’ accusations about Navalny poisoning as European nations consider sanctions
- Navalny’s associates say the use of Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent, shows that only the Russian state could be responsible
- Navalny fell ill after boarding a plane in Siberia last month, with aides saying they suspect he drank a cup of spiked tea at the airport
Topic | Russia
