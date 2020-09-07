Belarusians attend a protest rally against the results of the presidential elections. Photo: EPA
Hundreds arrested in Belarus as opposition claims senior figure was kidnapped
- Disputed election has sparked demonstrations that have seen tens of thousands take the streets of the ex-Soviet country of 9.5 million
- Police have intensified a campaign to quash the demonstrations, with troops, water cannon and armoured vehicles deployed in the capital
Topic | Belarus
