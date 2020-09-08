Russian activist Alexei Navalny (front) and demonstrators chant slogans at an unauthorised opposition protest in Moscow in May. Photo: TASS/Abaca Press/TNS
‘Poisoned’ Putin critic Alexei Navalny responsive after being taken out of coma
- Russian dissident is being weaned off mechanical ventilation and is responding to verbal stimuli, Berlin hospital says
- Moscow has denied involvement as alleged nerve agent attack on Navalny threatens Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with Germany
Topic | Russia
Russian activist Alexei Navalny (front) and demonstrators chant slogans at an unauthorised opposition protest in Moscow in May. Photo: TASS/Abaca Press/TNS