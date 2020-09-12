Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks with journalists after he was released from a detention centre in Moscow in August 2019. Photo: Reuters
Novichok used to poison Russia’s Alexei Navalny ‘harder’ than previous forms, German report says
- Nerve agent’s potency was reportedly discussed at ‘secret meeting’ by head of Germany’s foreign intelligence service
- Navalny, Putin’s highest-profile critic, is recovering and able to speak again, after falling violently ill while travelling in Siberia
