Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks with journalists after he was released from a detention centre in Moscow in August 2019. Photo: ReutersRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks with journalists after he was released from a detention centre in Moscow in August 2019. Photo: Reuters
Novichok used to poison Russia’s Alexei Navalny ‘harder’ than previous forms, German report says

  • Nerve agent’s potency was reportedly discussed at ‘secret meeting’ by head of Germany’s foreign intelligence service
  • Navalny, Putin’s highest-profile critic, is recovering and able to speak again, after falling violently ill while travelling in Siberia

Reuters
Updated: 4:36am, 12 Sep, 2020

