Macron demands Putin shed light on ‘attempted murder’ of critic Alexei Navalny as European labs confirm Novichok poisoning

  • Russian opposition figure recovering and able to leave bed for short periods of time, Berlin hospital says
  • Labs in France and Sweden confirm German findings that Navalny was attacked with Soviet-era nerve agent

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:23am, 15 Sep, 2020

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a rally in Moscow in September 2019. Photo: Reuters
