Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a rally in Moscow in September 2019. Photo: Reuters
Macron demands Putin shed light on ‘attempted murder’ of critic Alexei Navalny as European labs confirm Novichok poisoning
- Russian opposition figure recovering and able to leave bed for short periods of time, Berlin hospital says
- Labs in France and Sweden confirm German findings that Navalny was attacked with Soviet-era nerve agent
