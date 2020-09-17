Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny. Photo: Reuters
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned using water bottle at his hotel, aides say
- Laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden have established he was poisoned by a Novichok nerve agent, a poison developed by the Soviet military
- Previously, Navalny’s aides said they suspected he had been poisoned with a cup of tea he drank at Tomsk airport in Siberia
Topic | Russia
