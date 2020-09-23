Russian politician Alexei Navalny is seen sitting on a park bench in Berlin after being discharged from hospital a month after being admitted. Photo: AFPRussian politician Alexei Navalny is seen sitting on a park bench in Berlin after being discharged from hospital a month after being admitted. Photo: AFP
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny discharged from Berlin hospital after poisoning

  • Tests found the Kremlin critic was poisoned with Novichok nerve agent, but Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed such claims
  • Navalny spent 32 days in hospital, and has to have physiotherapy to regain his motor skills, including full use of his left hand

Reuters
Updated: 8:55pm, 23 Sep, 2020

