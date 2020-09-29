A man holds the remains of a rocket shell in Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday. Photo: Armenian Foreign Ministry handout via dpaA man holds the remains of a rocket shell in Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday. Photo: Armenian Foreign Ministry handout via dpa
Fighting escalates between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh enclave

  • At least 29 more people killed as two sides pound each other with rockets and artillery in fiercest round of decades-old conflict since 1990s
  • Any move to all-out war could drag in major regional powers Russia and Turkey

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:32am, 29 Sep, 2020

