A man holds the remains of a rocket shell in Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday. Photo: Armenian Foreign Ministry handout via dpa
Fighting escalates between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh enclave
- At least 29 more people killed as two sides pound each other with rockets and artillery in fiercest round of decades-old conflict since 1990s
- Any move to all-out war could drag in major regional powers Russia and Turkey
Topic | War and conflict
