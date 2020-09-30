A Turkish F-16 plane is seen during an acrobatic display at the Sivrihisar Airshow on September 13. Ankara has denied claims that it shot down an Armenian warplane. Photo: AFPA Turkish F-16 plane is seen during an acrobatic display at the Sivrihisar Airshow on September 13. Ankara has denied claims that it shot down an Armenian warplane. Photo: AFP
Armenia accuses Turkey of downing warplane, as fighting with Azerbaijan continues

  • Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan, has denied claims that a Turkish F-16 fighter jet shot down a Sukhoi Su-25 plane, killing the pilot
  • This comes as dozens have died and hundreds have been injured in fresh clashes over the Nagorno-Karabakh region

Reuters
Updated: 12:29am, 30 Sep, 2020

