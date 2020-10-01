Footage released on Wednesday. shows an Armenian soldier during a military clash with the Azeri army at the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave. Photo: Armenian Defence Ministry via EPA-EFEFootage released on Wednesday. shows an Armenian soldier during a military clash with the Azeri army at the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave. Photo: Armenian Defence Ministry via EPA-EFE
France and Turkey at odds as Karabakh fighting divides Nato allies

  • Moscow calls for ceasefire, offering to host talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan
  • Dozens reported killed and hundreds wounded in fighting since re-eruption ‘frozen conflict’ dating back to collapse of Soviet Union

Reuters
Updated: 2:17am, 1 Oct, 2020

