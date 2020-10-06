Dead sea life washed up on the shore due to unexplained water pollution in Kamchatka region, Russia. Photo: WWF Russia
Did toxic rocket fuel kill sea creatures in Russian ‘ecological disaster’?
- Greenpeace said activists found yellowish foam on the ocean’s surface and dead sea animals
- People who got into the waters complained of sore throats, burns to their corneas
Topic | Russia
