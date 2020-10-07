People rally to demand the impeachment of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov on October 7, 2020. Photo: AFPPeople rally to demand the impeachment of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov on October 7, 2020. Photo: AFP
People rally to demand the impeachment of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov on October 7, 2020. Photo: AFP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Kyrgyzstan opposition factions make rival power grabs as prime minister quits

  • Left isolated by the resignation of PM Kubatbek Boronov’s government on Tuesday, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov has called for all party talks
  • Two presidents have been overthrown in Kyrgyzstan in the past 15 years, and long-time ally Russia expressed concern as protests spread across the country

Topic |   Central Asia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:51pm, 7 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People rally to demand the impeachment of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov on October 7, 2020. Photo: AFPPeople rally to demand the impeachment of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov on October 7, 2020. Photo: AFP
People rally to demand the impeachment of Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov on October 7, 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE