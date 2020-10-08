Fire engines are parked next to the village as smoke rises after explosions at a depot in Russia’s Ryazan region on Wednesday. Photo: Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ryazan Region Press Service handout via APFire engines are parked next to the village as smoke rises after explosions at a depot in Russia’s Ryazan region on Wednesday. Photo: Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ryazan Region Press Service handout via AP
Fire engines are parked next to the village as smoke rises after explosions at a depot in Russia’s Ryazan region on Wednesday. Photo: Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ryazan Region Press Service handout via AP
Russia evacuates thousands as munitions explode in fire

  • More than 400 firefighters battle blaze in incident that left five injured
  • Wildfire prompted series of blasts at depot reportedly containing 75,000 tonnes of munitions

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:13am, 8 Oct, 2020

