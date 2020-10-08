Afghanistan is the site of America’s longest war, and 5,000 troops are currently serving there. Photo: AFPAfghanistan is the site of America’s longest war, and 5,000 troops are currently serving there. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan is the site of America’s longest war, and 5,000 troops are currently serving there. Photo: AFP
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Donald Trump wants all US troops out of Afghanistan by Christmas

  • Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election next month, has made walking away from ‘ridiculous endless wars’ the cornerstone of his foreign policy
  • It was unclear whether Trump was giving an order or verbalising a long-held aspiration

Topic |   War in Afghanistan
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:19am, 8 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Afghanistan is the site of America’s longest war, and 5,000 troops are currently serving there. Photo: AFPAfghanistan is the site of America’s longest war, and 5,000 troops are currently serving there. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan is the site of America’s longest war, and 5,000 troops are currently serving there. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE