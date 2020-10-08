Afghanistan is the site of America’s longest war, and 5,000 troops are currently serving there. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump wants all US troops out of Afghanistan by Christmas
- Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election next month, has made walking away from ‘ridiculous endless wars’ the cornerstone of his foreign policy
- It was unclear whether Trump was giving an order or verbalising a long-held aspiration
Topic | War in Afghanistan
