An armoured vehicle patrols near the site of an incident where two US soldiers were killed in February in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. Photo: ReutersAn armoured vehicle patrols near the site of an incident where two US soldiers were killed in February in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
An armoured vehicle patrols near the site of an incident where two US soldiers were killed in February in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
World /  Russia & Central Asia

US military blindsided by Trump’s Afghan plan as Taliban cheers

  • Pentagon and State officials fear president’s tweet about having troops home ‘by Christmas’ will undercut ongoing peace talks
  • Hasty withdrawal could force US to leave behind sensitive military equipment

Topic |   Afghanistan
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:55am, 9 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An armoured vehicle patrols near the site of an incident where two US soldiers were killed in February in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. Photo: ReutersAn armoured vehicle patrols near the site of an incident where two US soldiers were killed in February in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
An armoured vehicle patrols near the site of an incident where two US soldiers were killed in February in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE